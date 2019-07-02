Sassoli set to stand for EP presidency

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brussels
02 Luglio 2019
Brussels, July 2 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MEP David Sassoli intends to stand for the presidency of the European Parliament, EP sources said Tuesday. The sources said MEPs were working to separate the EP chief from the other EU top jobs that are currently being negotiated. Sassoli, a former RAI TV journalist, is currently one of the EP's vice presidents.
