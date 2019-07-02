Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bolzano
02 Luglio 2019
Bolzano, July 2 - A 15-year-old girl who told police she had been raped on a cycle path in Bolzano in May made up the story "to draw the attention of her boyfriend", police said Tuesday. During the probe the girl confessed to investigators and a consultant psychologist that she had concocted the story to attract the attention of her boyfriend without realising how the case would blow up, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su