Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

Rome, July 2 - The Rome Opera's staging of Aida directed by Denis Krief opening on July 4 creates an intimate drama, doing away with the circus of exotic animals, including elephants and camels, normally involved in the production. Krief also designed the sets, costumes, and lights for this staging of the Verdi masterpiece at the Baths of Caracalla, the traditional home of Rome Opera's summer season. He said staging the production at the monumental location was "a nightmare I wouldn't wish on anyone". "I sincerely think that Aida has more intimate scenes than grand ones," he said, adding that he is aiming to avoid "contaminating the more circumstantial moments with the much longer and numerous ones of human intimacy and deep, acute psychological conflict". Rome Opera superintendent Carlo Fuortes said the new production is a "great challenge and an important commitment, with two equal casts". Fuortes recalled that Aida hasn't been staged at the Baths of Caracalla for eight years, despite the fact that it is the "most emblematic for the Baths" and therefore there are high expectations from the audience. "The programming requires accurate choices because the audience is mixed, not only Italian, different from the one that attends Costanzi Theatre," Fuortes said. Krief, who staged Turandot at the Baths of Caracalla four years ago, said that when he works with a Verdi opera he always considers it as the first time. "Here, Verdi is experimenting with new paths. It's a unique work, after which he said he would never write other operas," Krief said. The orchestra will be conducted by Jordi Bernàcer, who had his debut at the Baths two years ago with Carmen. "Aida is very difficult from a musical standpoint; there's no simple role," Bernàcer said. "It's a mix of tension and energy, of choral and intimate scenes," he said. The Rome Opera summer season at the Baths of Caracalla will run through August 8 with a total of 36 shows - 10 performances of Aida, as well as stagings of La Traviata and the ballet Romeo and Juliet in addition to other performances.