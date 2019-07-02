Martedì 02 Luglio 2019 | 19:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Venice
Man dies on Venice beach

Man dies on Venice beach

 
Rome
Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

 
Rome
Ferry losses power spooking passengers

Ferry losses power spooking passengers

 
Vigevano
Man, 19, stabs man, 82, in street after 'fit'

Man, 19, stabs man, 82, in street after 'fit'

 
Body of drowned Swiss footballer found in Lake Como

Body of drowned Swiss footballer found in Lake Como

 
Bolzano
Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

 
Rome
AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

 
Brussels
Sassoli set to stand for EP presidency

Sassoli set to stand for EP presidency

 
Cagliari
Cagliari-Rome flight scrubbed due to bird strike

Cagliari-Rome flight scrubbed due to bird strike

 
Rome
Made mistakes says Palamara

Made mistakes says Palamara

 
Bologna
Girl, 5, drowns in river near Bologna

Girl, 5, drowns in river near Bologna

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, baby gang aggredisce disabile e fugge, l'ira del sindaco: «Deriva educativa»

Taranto, baby gang aggredisce disabile, l'ira del sindaco: «Deriva educativa»

 
BariL'annuncio
Tiziano Ferro ai fan pugliesi: «Concerto a Bari? Attendiamo conferme per la location»

Tiziano Ferro ai fan pugliesi: «Concerto a Bari? Attendiamo conferme per la location»

 
NewsweekLe atlete e la Lilt
Sulla Trani-Dubrovnik la vela è donna: ha il vento in poppa della prevenzione

Sulla Trani-Dubrovnik la vela è donna: ha il vento in poppa della prevenzione

 
LecceIl caso
Allarme a Lecce, ritrovato bossolo mortaio in aiuola del Tribunale

Allarme a Lecce, ritrovato bossolo mortaio in aiuola del Tribunale

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, parroco insultato mentre recita Rosario in diretta Facebook: 13 denunce

Latiano, parroco insultato mentre recita Rosario in diretta Facebook: 13 denunce

 
PotenzaL'allarme
Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

 
FoggiaIndaga la polizia
Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

 

i più letti

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

Rome

Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

Verdi masterpiece opens Rome Opera's summer season

Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

Rome, July 2 - The Rome Opera's staging of Aida directed by Denis Krief opening on July 4 creates an intimate drama, doing away with the circus of exotic animals, including elephants and camels, normally involved in the production. Krief also designed the sets, costumes, and lights for this staging of the Verdi masterpiece at the Baths of Caracalla, the traditional home of Rome Opera's summer season. He said staging the production at the monumental location was "a nightmare I wouldn't wish on anyone". "I sincerely think that Aida has more intimate scenes than grand ones," he said, adding that he is aiming to avoid "contaminating the more circumstantial moments with the much longer and numerous ones of human intimacy and deep, acute psychological conflict". Rome Opera superintendent Carlo Fuortes said the new production is a "great challenge and an important commitment, with two equal casts". Fuortes recalled that Aida hasn't been staged at the Baths of Caracalla for eight years, despite the fact that it is the "most emblematic for the Baths" and therefore there are high expectations from the audience. "The programming requires accurate choices because the audience is mixed, not only Italian, different from the one that attends Costanzi Theatre," Fuortes said. Krief, who staged Turandot at the Baths of Caracalla four years ago, said that when he works with a Verdi opera he always considers it as the first time. "Here, Verdi is experimenting with new paths. It's a unique work, after which he said he would never write other operas," Krief said. The orchestra will be conducted by Jordi Bernàcer, who had his debut at the Baths two years ago with Carmen. "Aida is very difficult from a musical standpoint; there's no simple role," Bernàcer said. "It's a mix of tension and energy, of choral and intimate scenes," he said. The Rome Opera summer season at the Baths of Caracalla will run through August 8 with a total of 36 shows - 10 performances of Aida, as well as stagings of La Traviata and the ballet Romeo and Juliet in addition to other performances.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati