Made mistakes says Palamara

Rome, July 2 - Luca Palamara, a former magistrates union (ANM) chief involved in a Perugia corruption and cronyism probe, said Tuesday he had "made mistakes" and was "part of a system". Cassation Court Prosecutor General Riccardo Fuzio has said that Palamara should be suspended from his functions and salary. The disciplinary section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates, the judiciary's self-governing body, was expected to rule on the request later today, but its disciplinary hearing was adjourned until July 9. The measure was requested on June 12 and is of a 'cautionary' nature, sources aid, meaning that it is set to kick in before the disciplinary process takes place. The Palamara case has roiled Italy's politicised judiciary. Palamar said Tuesday he had ""taken part in numerous dinners to discuss prosecutors' appointments in recent years".