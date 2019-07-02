Martedì 02 Luglio 2019 | 18:06

Cagliari
Cagliari-Rome flight scrubbed due to bird strike

Rome
Made mistakes says Palamara

Bologna
Girl, 5, drowns in river near Bologna

Rome
AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

Rome
Made mistakes says Palamara

Venice
Venice to double CCTV coverage

Bari
James Bond to shoot in Puglia town

Rome
Ferry losses power spooking passengers

Berlin
Sea Watch says will continue rescue operations

Rome
'Free Carola' demo during Mattarella Salzburg visit

Bolzano
Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

NewsweekLe atlete e la Lilt
Sulla Trani-Dubrovnik la vela è donna: ha il vento in poppa della prevenzione

LecceIl caso
Allarme a Lecce, ritrovato bossolo mortaio in aiuola del Tribunale

BariI controlli della Gdf
Bari, blitz in 2 società del gruppo Fusillo: indagati 4 imprenditori

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, parroco insultato mentre recita Rosario in diretta Facebook: 13 denunce

PotenzaL'allarme
Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

TarantoDi notte
Taranto, fanno esplodere bomba carta su auto: preso uno dei 2 responsabili

MateraNel Materano
Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

FoggiaIndaga la polizia
Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

Rome

Ex ANM chief implicated in Perugia corruption probe

Rome, July 2 - Luca Palamara, a former magistrates union (ANM) chief involved in a Perugia corruption and cronyism probe, said Tuesday he had "made mistakes" and was "part of a system". Cassation Court Prosecutor General Riccardo Fuzio has said that Palamara should be suspended from his functions and salary. The disciplinary section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates, the judiciary's self-governing body, is expected to rule on the request later today. The measure was requested on June 12 and is of a 'cautionary' nature, sources aid, meaning that it is set to kick in before the disciplinary process takes place. The Palamara case has roiled Italy's politicised judiciary.

