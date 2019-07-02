Made mistakes says Palamara

Rome, July 2 - Luca Palamara, a former magistrates union (ANM) chief involved in a Perugia corruption and cronyism probe, said Tuesday he had "made mistakes" and was "part of a system". Cassation Court Prosecutor General Riccardo Fuzio has said that Palamara should be suspended from his functions and salary. The disciplinary section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates, the judiciary's self-governing body, is expected to rule on the request later today. The measure was requested on June 12 and is of a 'cautionary' nature, sources aid, meaning that it is set to kick in before the disciplinary process takes place. The Palamara case has roiled Italy's politicised judiciary.