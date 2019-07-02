AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

Rome, July 2 - Rome municipal waste company AMA said Tuesday it was working to avert a trash emergency in the Italian capital. "AMA is working with its managers and workers to overcome in the shortest time possible the current complex situation and avert possible emergencies," said CEO Massimo Ranieri. The current situation, Ranieri said, regards "the collection of refuse and derives from the gap between the demand for non-recycled products from the city of Rome and the uptake in the wate plants which has been reduced for some time."