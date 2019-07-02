Girl, 5, drowns in river near Bologna

Bologna, July 2 - A five-year-old girl drowned Tuesday in a river near Bologna, local sources said. The girl was playing in the River Reno at Molino del Pallone on the border between Emilia and Tuscany, they said. She was with family members, police said. They called an emergency medical tems but attempts to revive the girl failed. Carabinieri police arrived at the scene. An autopsy is expected to be ordered.