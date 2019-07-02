James Bond to shoot in Puglia town

Bari, July 2 - The 25th film in the James Bond franchise will shoot for two months in a Puglia town this summer, sources said Tuesday. Jane Eyre and True Detective director Cary Fukunaga will film the as yet untitled pic, starring Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as 007, at Gravina di Puglia near Bari in August and September. Mayor Alessio Valente said "after recently hosting the latest films of Sergio Rubini, Matteo Garrone and Checco Zalone, we'll now find ourselves face to face with James Bond, an unprecedented opportunity for which we have been working for months". The cast includes Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Lèa Seydoux and Ben Whishaw.