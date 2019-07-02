Sea Watch says will continue rescue operations

Berlin, July 2 - German NGO Sea-Watch on Tuesday said it will continue migrant rescue operations at sea. "A political solution is needed so that situations of this kind do not recur," said spokesman Ruben Neugebauren referring to a standoff with Italy in which 40 migrants remained at sea for 17 days after being rescued off Libya, until Sea-Watch3 captain Carola Rackete ignored Italy's entry ban and landed on Lampedusa. He added: "We are very disappointed by the German government and by Europe". Germany on Tuesday agreed to take a third of the migrants, a dozen or so. Sea-Watch alo said they would send another ship to the Mediterranean to rescue migrants and accused hardline anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini of dodging justice using his parliamentary immunity, unlike Rackete.