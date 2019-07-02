'Free Carola' demo during Mattarella Salzburg visit

Rome, July 2 - Some 40 activists demanded the release of detained Sea-Watch3 captain Carola Rackete outside Mozart's home in Salzburg during a visit by President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday. The activists shouted "Freedom for Carola" and "antifascism", in Italian. They also shouted several slogans against Italy's hardline anti-migrant Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini.