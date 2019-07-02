Positive conclusion seen in EU-Italy budget talks

Martedì 02 Luglio 2019 | 16:25

Rome
Berlin
Rome
Bolzano
Brussels
Bergamo
Berlin
Rome
Vatican City
Bergamo
Brussels
BrindisiNel Brindisino
LecceNel Salento
PotenzaL'allarme
TarantoDi notte
MateraNel Materano
FoggiaIndaga la polizia
BariLa sentenza
BatL'iniziativa
Brussels

To avert infringement procedure

Brussels, July 2 - The European Commission is set to conclude its negotiation with Italy on its public finances in a positive way, sources said Tuesday. The 7.6 billion euros package presented by the Italian government Monday has set the talks on their way to a positive conclusion averting an infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule, the sources said. The cabinet chiefs of the European commissioners will meet tonight and the College will be held tomorrow at 12:30 in Brussels. The commissioners will discuss Italian accounts starting with a correct situation in 2019, the sources said, although assurances are still lacking for 2020. The government approved a budget adjustment bill of over 7 billion euros Monday to avert the EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. This "allows us to say that we are in line with the target of the famous 2.04% of deficit/GDP (ratio) in 2019," he said. The EU is set to say shortly whether Italy will have to undergo an infringement procedure. The European Commission said last month that such a procedure would be justified. President Sergio Mattarella said Monday there was no reason for an infringement procedure. He was echoed by Conte. Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (below) has always been confident of averting a procedure. Conte added Tuesday: "Yesterday, figures in hand, gives me a lot of confidence in the policies of my government and makes me optimistic on the path we have taken". On Monday ISTAT reported that Italian employment was at a record high and unemployment had dropped to below 10% for the first time since 2012. The premier went on: "The data certify the great solidity of our economy, of our fundamentals. "The public accounts are getting better, the deficit is down, revenue is increasing, unemployment is down. "Even the curve of the spread seems to be heading for a major phase of dropping. "News that in the media sometimes desnt' find the space it deserves. I'm rooting for Italy". After dropping 21 points Monday, the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields shed another seven points Tuesday to trade at 225 basis points, its lowest since July 2018. After falling just below the 2% threshold Monday, the yield fell to 1.89% on Tuesday. The spread is an important gauge of investor confidence in Italy and Rome's ability to pay down its public debt of over 130% of GDP, the second highest in the eurozone after Greece. Italian unemployment fell to 9.9% in May, 0.2 percentage points lower than April and the lowest since February 2012, ISTAT said Monday. It is the first time in more than seven years that the unemployment rate has fallen to below double figures. Youth unemployment fell 0.7 percentage points to 30.5%. The employment rate rose to 59.0%, its highest since records began in 1977. The number of those in employment reached 23.387 million units. In May, after the "substantial stability" in April, the number of employed persons rose by 67,000 units, or 0.3%. The rise was concentrated among men, up 66,999, and the over-50s, up 88,000. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini hailed the figures saying "unemployment below 10% for the first time in years, Italian workers growing and at a record high since 1977. Onward like this, cutting taxes for businessmen, workers and families is a moral duty. The other deputy premier, Industry and Labour Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, said the figures "tell us that today is really a beautiful day. "After being attacked for months by the opposition parties (and their media of reference), who accused me of everything under the sun, ridiculing the dignity decree (they said it would not be any use!), yet again I am happy to be able to give the lie to these chatterers with facts".

