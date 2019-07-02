Mother, disabled son found dead in home

Bergamo, July 2 - A 71-year-old mother and her 44-year-old disabled son were found dead in their home near Bergamo on Tuesday. Police said the woman probably had a heart attack while pulling her son up on his bed with a lifting mechanism that contained an artificial respirator. The incident happened at Terno d'Isola. The man was stuck for hours in a twisted position without an adequate air supply and died because of it, police said. His respirator lasted eight hours, police said. The mother was reported missing Tuesday but the incident may have happened Monday, police said. Autopsies have been ordered.