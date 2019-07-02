Italy house prices down 17.2% since 2010 - ISTAT

Rome, July 2 - Italian house prices have dropped 17.2% since 2010, ISTAT said Tuesday. The price of existing houses fell 23.7% while that of new homes rose 0.8%, the statistics agency said. House prices fell 0.5% in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of last year, ISTAT said. They were 0.8% down on the first quarter of last year. The Italian economy is emerging from a triple-dip recession.