World ever more cruel to migrants says pope

Vatican City, July 2 - The world is ever more cruel towards migrants, Pope Francis said in a video message ahead of World Migrant and Refugee Day on September 29. "The true development is inclusive and fruitful, projected towards the future," Francis said, while today the world "is every day more elitist and every day more cruel with the excluded". World Migrant Day has the theme "It's not only a case of migrants". For July, the migrant section of the Vatican's department for integral human development proposes the sub-theme "It's a case of not excluding anyone".