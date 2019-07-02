Positive conclusion seen in EU-Italy budget talks

Brussels, July 2 - The European Commission is set to conclude its negotiation with Italy on its public finances in a positive way, sources said Tuesday. The 7.6 billion euros package presented by the Italian government Monday has set the talks on their way to a positive conclusion averting an infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule, the sources said. The cabinet chiefs of the European commissioners will meet tonight and the College will be held tomorrow at 12:30 in Brussels. The commissioners will discuss Italian accounts starting with a correct situation in 2019, the sources said, although assurances are still lacking for 2020. The government approved a budget adjustment bill of over 7 billion euros Monday to avert an EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. This "allows us to say that we are in line with the target of the famous 2.04% of deficit/GDP (ratio) in 2019," he said. The EU is set to say shortly whether Italy will have to undergo an infringement procedure. The European Commission said last month that such a procedure would be justified. President Sergio Mattarella said Monday there was no reason for an infringement procedure. He was echoed by Conte.