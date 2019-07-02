Italy, Visegrad backed Georgieva for EC - Borisov

Brussels, July 2 - Italy and the Visegrad Group on Monday backed Bulgaria's World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva as next European Commission President, Bulgarian Premier Boyko Borisov said after talks went into another day after the Italian-led revolt against Dutch Socialist Frans Timmermans as EC chief. "Georgieva has my support," said Borisov, because it would be prestigious if she got that position. "But I know that this morning some colleagues had some concerns," he added.