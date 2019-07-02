Martedì 02 Luglio 2019 | 14:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
World ever more cruel to migrants says pope

World ever more cruel to migrants says pope

 
Bergamo
Mother, disabled son found dead in home

Mother, disabled son found dead in home

 
Brussels
Positive conclusion seen in EU-Italy budget talks

Positive conclusion seen in EU-Italy budget talks

 
Vatican City
Vatican court orders 2 tombs opened in Orlandi case

Vatican court orders 2 tombs opened in Orlandi case

 
Cagliari
Brother confesses to killing sister for inheritance

Brother confesses to killing sister for inheritance

 
Brussels
Italy, Visegrad backed Georgieva for EC - Borisov

Italy, Visegrad backed Georgieva for EC - Borisov

 
Rome
Big economic damage from FCA move to London -antitrust

Big economic damage from FCA move to London -antitrust

 
Vibo Valentia
Italy won't back German-French EU divvying up - Salvini

Italy won't back German-French EU divvying up - Salvini

 
Rome
Spread drops to 1-yr low of 225

Spread drops to 1-yr low of 225

 
Brussels
We want major EC economic portfolio - Conte

We want major EC economic portfolio - Conte

 
Milan
11 arrests in migrant non-profit probe

11 arrests in migrant non-profit probe

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'allarme
Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

 
TarantoDi notte
Taranto, fanno esplodere bomba carta su auto: preso uno dei 2 responsabili

Taranto, fanno esplodere bomba carta su auto: preso uno dei 2 responsabili

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

 
FoggiaIndaga la polizia
Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

 
BariLa sentenza
Curato, nom ci fu alcune reato: assolto in appello ex assessore Roselli

Corato, non ci fu alcun reato: assolto in appello ex assessore Roselli

 
BrindisiLo show
Da Achille Lauro a J-Ax: ecco il cast del Battiti Live di Brindisi

Da Achille Lauro a J-Ax: ecco il cast del Battiti Live di Brindisi

 
LecceIl personaggio
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

 
BatL'iniziativa
Videomapping: la disfida di Barletta proiettata sulla Basilica

Videomapping: la disfida di Barletta proiettata sulla Basilica

 

i più letti

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manger pugliese

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manager pugliese

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Vatican City

Vatican court orders 2 tombs opened in Orlandi case

15-yr-old girl disappeared in summer 1983

Vatican court orders 2 tombs opened in Orlandi case

Vatican City, July 2 - The Vatican court's promoter of justice on Tuesday ordered two tombs in the Vatican's Teutonic Cemetery to be opened after a petition from the family of a 15-year-old girl who went missing in 1983, Emanuela Orlandi. "The decision," said Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti, "was taken within the context of one of the files opened following a petition by Emanuela Orlandi's family who, as is well known, in recent months reported the possible burying of her body in the small cemetery situated in the territory of the Vatican State". The Vatican said the two tombs will be opened on Thursday of next week, July 11. In April the Vatican decided to open an internal probe into the case of Orlandi, a 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared in the summer of 1983. The Secretariat of State authorised the opening of an investigation into a grave in the Teutonic Cemetery inside the Vatican that some think may be Orlandi's. Orlandi's brother Pietro said he had met Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in the last few months, sometimes with his lawyer Laura Sgro', and "we presented our requests". "After 35 years of lack of cooperation, the start of an investigation is an important breakthrough," he said. "We have presented the Vatican with a series of issues, including that relating to the tomb in the Teutonic Cemetery, but not only," said Pietro Orlandi. "Among the issues are those linked to the discrepancies in the affair, the international legal probe requests that did not succeed, and then the possibility of questioning some cardinals and the request to hear from Giancarlo Capaldo, the magistrate who investigated Emanuela's disappearance in 2012 and who, after being contacted by the Vatican, went to see an authoritative prelate for a sort of "negotiation" on the case. "And then there's the request to carry out checks on one of the tombs in the Teutonic Cemetery on which rumours have been circulating inside the Vatican for years. "But I don't want them to open this tomb to do me a favour, I want the truth to emerge". The Vatican said on March 27 it was handling a request from Orlandi's family to see if the tomb was that of Orlandi. "We're handling it, we'll find a way. I can't say any more," said the Vatican tribunal's promoter of justice, Gian Pierto Milano. A lawyer for the Orlandi family said "seeing that the Pope has decided to open the Vatican Archives for the Pontificate of Pius XII in 2020, we make an appeal to the pontiff to give us access to the dossier that regards the investigation into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi". Last summer the Orlandi family lawyer received an anonymous note saying "seek where the angel indicates". Investigations then led the family to think her remains might be in the tomb, which is pointed to by an angel on the cemetery wall holding a sheet saying RIP. Speculation on Orlandi's disappearance, and that of another 15-year-old girl in the same summer of 1983, has been rife over the years. In late November Rome prosecutors said bones found in an annex to the Vatican's nunciature to Italy do not belong to Emanuela Orlandi or the other girl, Mirella Gregori. Analysis of the remains showed that they date back to before 1964 and belong to a man, the sources said. Gregori disappeared in May 1983. Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, went missing a month later. The Orlandi case has spawned several theories over the years, including that she was murdered to gain traction to have pope John Paul II's Turkish shooter Mehmet Ali Agca freed, or that organised crime was involved. Ali Agca was questioned in the case. In 2016 investigations into the case were shelved. Six people including a priest were implicated in the investigations on suspicion of complicity in abduction and murder. All but one had links with the Banda della Magliana, a now-defunct crime gang based in Rome. In September last year the Vatican described as "false and ridiculous" reports that the Vatican had spent large amounts of money on the case. In an article published by La Repubblica, Italian investigative reporter Emiliano Fittipaldi wrote about a leaked document that allegedly showed the Vatican spent over 483 million lire, around 250,000 euros, on the case between 1983 and 1997. In the piece, Fittipaldi reported money went to a pensioner in London and medical expenses in the British capital. Fittipaldi has written books in the past with revelations linked to the two VatiLeaks scandals featuring embarrassing leaks of confidential documents. In 2016 Italian film director Roberto Faenza said his latest movie "The Truth is in the Sky" was aimed at encouraging authorities to reopen the Orlandi case. The film, inspired by Vito Bruschini's "The Truth on the Orlandi Case" book, tells the story of an English TV station which sends a journalist to Rome to investigate the origins of the Mafia Capitale scandal involving city authorities' links to criminal organisations. "The Truth is in the Sky" is a phrase that Pope Francis said when he met Orlandi's family in the Vatican, Faenza said, adding that in fact he believes the truth is on earth and his film is aimed at encouraging investigators to keep pursuing it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati