Brother confesses to killing sister for inheritance

Cagliari, July 2 - A 52-year-old Sardinian man on Tuesday confessed to murdering his sister in an inheritance row on Monday. Massimo Mallus said he and his sister had argued over the sale of a house which had been left to them. The property was worth some 20,000 euros, he said. Mallus reportedly told police "I lost my head" during the row. An autopsy has been ordered. Mallus confessed to a prosecutor who arrested him Monday night and again to a preliminary hearings judge on Tuesday who upheld his arrest warrant.