Spread drops to 1-yr low of 225

Big economic damage from FCA move to London -antitrust
Rome
02 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 2 - After dropping 21 points Monday, the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields shed another seven points Tuesday to trade at 225 basis points, its lowest since July 2018. After falling just below the 2% threshold Monday, the yield fell to 1.89% on Tuesday. The spread's fall has been linked to optimism that Italy will avert an EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule.
