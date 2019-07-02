We want major EC economic portfolio - Conte

Big economic damage from FCA move to London -antitrust
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Brussels
02 Luglio 2019
Brussels, July 2 - Italy wants a major European Commission economic portfolio in the ongoing negotiations about top EU jobs, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. "Italy claims a heavy economic portfolio," he said as the second day of talks began after Italy and the Visegrad group vetoed Frans Timmermans as EC chief. Conte also said Italy "above all wants to participate in the final decision" on the appointments.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su