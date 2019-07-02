11 arrests in migrant non-profit probe

Milan, July 2 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 11 people in connection with a probe into various non-profit companies handling the reception of migrants. In the 'Fake Non-Profit' probe, police said the companies made millions of euros in illicit profits. The 11 are accused of racketeering, defrauding the State and self money laundering, judicial sources said. Police said the illicit profits amounted to some seven million euros. There were four non-profits involved in the profit-making scheme, police said. They allegedly used fake documents to take part in public tenders to manage the reception of hundreds of migrants, police said.