Rome
Big economic damage from FCA move to London -antitrust

Vibo Valentia
Italy won't back German-French EU divvying up - Salvini

Rome
Spread drops to 1-yr low of 225

Brussels
We want major EC economic portfolio - Conte

Milan
11 arrests in migrant non-profit probe

Brussels
Over 7 bn for EU, deficit 2.04% - Conte

Paris
Salvini conduct on migrants 'not acceptable' - France

Brussels
Conte created anti-2-country Europe front - PM sources

Agrigento
Sea Watch skipper quizzed for arrest ruling

Vatican City
Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

Rome
Venice entry fee put off till next year

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

TarantoNel Tarantino
Sava, minaccia genitori tentando di estorcere denaro: arrestato 36enne

MateraNel Materano
Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

FoggiaIndaga la polizia
Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

BariLa sentenza
Curato, nom ci fu alcune reato: assolto in appello ex assessore Roselli

BrindisiLo show
Da Achille Lauro a J-Ax: ecco il cast del Battiti Live di Brindisi

LecceIl personaggio
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

BatL'iniziativa
Videomapping: la disfida di Barletta proiettata sulla Basilica

PotenzaA potenza
Mafia: usura ed estorsione nel Melfese, arresti

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manger pugliese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

S.Pietro Vernotico, badante tenta suicidio: salvata dal 91enne che assiste

Paris

Salvini conduct on migrants 'not acceptable' - France

Italy not up to standard on receiving migrants - govt spokesman

Paris, July 2 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's conduct on migrants "is not acceptable," French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiyaye said on the Sea Watch case Tuesday. Italy is not a "shameful country", she said, but Italy has not been "up to standard" in receiving migrants. In the Sea-Watch3 case, the German NGO run Dutch flagged rescue ship defied a port entry ban to dock at Lampedusa with 40 migrants on board who had been rescued 17 days previously. Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete is charged with ramming a police boat. She will find out later Tuesday if a house arrest warrant against her will be upheld. A prosecutor said Monday she had deliberately rammed the Finance Guard boat and was not exonerated by a supposed "state of necessity" deriving from the alleged desperation of the migrants. Salvini has closed Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships like the Sea-Watch3. He has said he would like to see Rackete deported.

