Salvini conduct on migrants 'not acceptable' - France

Paris, July 2 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's conduct on migrants "is not acceptable," French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiyaye said on the Sea Watch case Tuesday. Italy is not a "shameful country", she said, but Italy has not been "up to standard" in receiving migrants. In the Sea-Watch3 case, the German NGO run Dutch flagged rescue ship defied a port entry ban to dock at Lampedusa with 40 migrants on board who had been rescued 17 days previously. Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete is charged with ramming a police boat. She will find out later Tuesday if a house arrest warrant against her will be upheld. A prosecutor said Monday she had deliberately rammed the Finance Guard boat and was not exonerated by a supposed "state of necessity" deriving from the alleged desperation of the migrants. Salvini has closed Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships like the Sea-Watch3. He has said he would like to see Rackete deported.