Over 7 bn for EU, deficit 2.04% - Conte

Brussels, July 2 - The government approved a budget adjustment bill of over 7 billion euros Monday to avert an EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. This "allows us to say that we are in line with the target of the famous 2.04% of deficit/GDP (ratio) in 2019," he said. The EU is set to say shortly whether Italy will have to undergo an infringement procedure. The European Commission said last month that such a procedure would be justified. President Sergio Mattarella said Monday there was no reason for an infringement procedure. He was echoed by Conte.