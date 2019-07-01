Lunedì 01 Luglio 2019 | 19:04

Brussels
Conte created anti-2-country Europe front - PM sources

Agrigento
Sea Watch skipper quizzed for arrest ruling

Vatican City
Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

Rome
Venice entry fee put off till next year

Rome
'Exceptional' medieval fresco found in Rome

Rome
Salvini sees Sarraj, who is critical of France

Turin
Soccer: Ramsey joins Juve

Milan
Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

Brussels
Voting agst Italy would lead to tensions - Merkel

Rome
F1: Ferrari respects 'wrong decision'

Rome
Credible economic policy lacking - Confindustria

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

LecceA Tiggiano
Xyella, Capossella suona il 13 luglio per beneficenza in un uliveto

TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, salta l'accordo su Cig per 1.400: Am va avanti. Sindacati: sciopero

Bari5 in manette
Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

FoggiaRoseto V. e Alberona
Foggia, due comuni come il Terzo Mondo: niente Internet e telefono da 4 giorni

MateraSanità
Stigliano, ecco come saranno riorganizzati i servizi dell'ospedale

PotenzaIn 2 ristoranti
Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

BatLa regata
Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

Arcelor Mittal, scoppia il caso dei microchip nelle tute degli operai

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manger pugliese

Genzano, schiacciato da mietitrebbia: muore 66enne di Altamura

Bari, terremoto alla Bosch; a rischio 620 lavoratori

Mare agitato in Puglia, a Brindisi muore turista tedesco: 3 salvataggi nel Barese

Brussels

Appointments package lacks respect for Italian and EU citizens

Brussels, June 1 - Premier Giuseppe Conte created an Italy-led front of 11 countries against a take-it-or-leave-it Franco-German "two-country Europe" package including giving Frans Timmermans the European Commission presidency, premier's office sources explained Monday. Conte arrived at the EU summit "convinced that a veto was not needed" on Timmermans but then "found himself faced with a Franco German wall, compact in wanting to impose a take it or leave it package", they said. This is when it became a question of principle and method for Conte, they said, and of respect for Italy and the European Council, because "Europe is 28 and not just two". Conte managed to bring the other countries contrary to Timmermans onto this position too, "creating a front of 11," the sources said. Conte told Corriere.it Monday that he had opposed a deal between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron for a package of EU job appointments including giving Timmermans the presidency of the European Commission because the accord risked "blowing on anti-Europeanism". He said "dear colleagues, I make a heartfelt plea to you, you are committing a glaring mistake. "If you insist on this package of appointments without taking into account our requests, you do not fail to respect me but all the millions of citizens I represent" and the millions of citizens of countries outside the accord," Conte told the European Council. Merkel said earlier that voting against Italy would lead to tensions, after the EU summit put off debate on appointments for another day amid opposition from Italy, the Visegrad Group, and other countries to some of the proposed new occupants of the top jobs. "Voting against the entire Visegrad Group and a country like Italy would be very difficult" because "it would lead to tensions" in the future," the chancellor said. She said the EU leaders want to reach "the highest consensus possible". Merkel said "I'm aware that we are giving a bad image to the citizens, but we are working to find a compromise". Earlier Conte said the "prefabricated Osaka package" including Timmermans as new European Commission President had left him and 10-11 other countries "perplexed" and he had thus voted against it.

