Lunedì 01 Luglio 2019 | 19:05

Brussels
Conte created anti-2-country Europe front - PM sources

Agrigento
Sea Watch skipper quizzed for arrest ruling

Vatican City
Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

Rome
Venice entry fee put off till next year

Rome
'Exceptional' medieval fresco found in Rome

Rome
Salvini sees Sarraj, who is critical of France

Turin
Soccer: Ramsey joins Juve

Milan
Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

Brussels
Voting agst Italy would lead to tensions - Merkel

Rome
F1: Ferrari respects 'wrong decision'

Rome
Credible economic policy lacking - Confindustria

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

LecceA Tiggiano
Xyella, Capossella suona il 13 luglio per beneficenza in un uliveto

TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, salta l'accordo su Cig per 1.400: Am va avanti. Sindacati: sciopero

Bari5 in manette
Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

FoggiaRoseto V. e Alberona
Foggia, due comuni come il Terzo Mondo: niente Internet e telefono da 4 giorni

MateraSanità
Stigliano, ecco come saranno riorganizzati i servizi dell'ospedale

PotenzaIn 2 ristoranti
Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

BatLa regata
Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

Arcelor Mittal, scoppia il caso dei microchip nelle tute degli operai

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manger pugliese

Genzano, schiacciato da mietitrebbia: muore 66enne di Altamura

Bari, terremoto alla Bosch; a rischio 620 lavoratori

Mare agitato in Puglia, a Brindisi muore turista tedesco: 3 salvataggi nel Barese

Agrigento

Sea Watch skipper quizzed for arrest ruling

'Acted in state of necessity' says lawyer

Agrigento, July 1 - Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete was quizzed by a judge Monday who must confirm or quash an arrest warrant issued Saturday for defying a Lampedusa port entry ban and allegedly ramming a police boat to land 40 allegedly suicidal migrants picked up by the German NGO run migrant rescue vessel off Libya 17 days previously. Rackete's lawyer said "she will answer all the judge's questions.". He said "Ms Rackete acted in a state of necessity and had no intention of using violence towards the men of the Finance Guard". Earlier Monday German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas asked Italy to release Rackete . At the end of a rule of law process, Maas said "from our standpoint there can only be the release of Carola Rackete: I will clarify this yet again to Italy," he said on Facebook. Maas reiterated that Germany is "against criminalising the activities of rescue at sea" and said that at a European level "the haggling over the redistribution of migrants is shameful and must end". Italian officials including President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giuseppe Conte responded to Maas by reminding Germany that the Italian judiciary, like Germany's, are independent of the executive bracnh of government. Germany said earlier it cannot intervene in the case despite a plea from Rackete's father. "We cannot intervene on Italian justice," government spokeswoman Martina Fiez said. But she reiterated that Berlin is "against the criminalisation of sea rescuers". Fiez said "the charges must be verified, and we are following the situation very attentively." She said that "the German government is currently working for a European solution". Italian foreign ministry sources have said that more than four EU countries are willing to take some of the 40 Sea-Watch migrants, including France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal. Rackete's father said earlier he hoped the German government would intervene on behalf of his daughter. Carola Rackete, 30, forced a ban Saturday to land her 40 migrants on the island of Lampedusa saying she was afraid some might commit suicide after being at sea for 17 days following a rescue off Libya. Rackete now faces a prison term of between three and 10 years for ignoring Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's closed-ports policy and hitting a Guardia di Finanza ship, which she said she could not avoid and had not rammed deliberately. Carola's father Ekkehart Rackete told the DPA news agency that he thought "the international pressure on the Italian government will make the difference" and get his daughter released. He said Italy was governed by "the rule of law" and he was not worried about Carola, with whom he had spoken by phone on Sunday. "She is good fun as always and she seemed tranquil to me," he said. The captain has become a hero to those opposed to Salvini's policy and a villain to those who support it. The Sea-Watch3 is run by the German migrant rescue NGO Sea-Watch and flies a Dutch flag.

