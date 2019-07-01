Lunedì 01 Luglio 2019 | 17:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

 
Rome
Venice entry fee put off till next year

Venice entry fee put off till next year

 
Rome
'Exceptional' medieval fresco found in Rome

'Exceptional' medieval fresco found in Rome

 
Rome
Salvini sees Sarraj, who is critical of France

Salvini sees Sarraj, who is critical of France

 
Turin
Soccer: Ramsey joins Juve

Soccer: Ramsey joins Juve

 
Milan
Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

 
Brussels
Voting agst Italy would lead to tensions - Merkel

Voting agst Italy would lead to tensions - Merkel

 
Rome
F1: Ferrari respects 'wrong decision'

F1: Ferrari respects 'wrong decision'

 
Rome
Credible economic policy lacking - Confindustria

Credible economic policy lacking - Confindustria

 
Turin
Soccer: Pellegrini, Spinazzola change places

Soccer: Pellegrini, Spinazzola change places

 
Milan
Soccer: Godin joins Inter

Soccer: Godin joins Inter

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bari5 in manette
Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

 
FoggiaRoseto V. e Alberona
Foggia, due comuni come il Terzo Mondo: niente Internet e telefono da 4 giorni

Foggia, due comuni come il Terzo Mondo: niente Internet e telefono da 4 giorni

 
MateraSanità
Stigliano, ecco come saranno riorganizzati i servizi dell'ospedale

Stigliano, ecco come saranno riorganizzati i servizi dell'ospedale

 
TarantoA castellaneta
Cannabis light, nel distributore automatico quantità superiore al consentito: denuncia nel Tarantino

Canapa light, stop della Polizia a distributore nel Tarantino: «è spaccio di droga»

 
PotenzaIn 2 ristoranti
Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

 
LecceQuartiere S.Lazzaro
Xylella, oleandri infetti in centro a Lecce: via alla potatura

Xylella, oleandri infetti in centro a Lecce: via alla potatura

 
BatLa regata
Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

 

i più letti

Arcelor Mittal, scoppia il caso dei microchip nelle tute degli operai

Arcelor Mittal, scoppia il caso dei microchip nelle tute degli operai

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manger pugliese

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manager pugliese

Genzano, schiacciato da mietitrebbia: muore 66enne di Altamura

Genzano, schiacciato da mietitrebbia: muore 66enne di Altamura

Bari, terremoto alla Bosch; a rischio 620 lavoratori

Bari, terremoto alla Bosch: a rischio 620 lavoratori

Mare agitato in Puglia, a Brindisi muore turista tedesco: 3 salvataggi nel Barese

Mare agitato in Puglia, a Brindisi muore turista tedesco: 3 salvataggi nel Barese

Vatican City

Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

Prominent Anglican convert to Catholicism

Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

Vatican City, July 1 - Pope Francis will make Carinal John Henry Newman, a Catholic convert from Anglicism and one of the most influential English churchmen of the 19th century, a saint on October 13, the Vatican announced on Monday. The Vatican said in that Newman would become a saint after the pope authorised the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the miracle attributed to him that gets him on the final rung towards sainthood, making him the first English saint since 40 Reformation martyrs were canonised in 1970. The Vatican did not give details in announcing Francis' approval of this second miracle. But Catholic media last year reported that a pregnant woman's recovery, with no scientific explanation, from a life-threatening illness, had been confirmed by Church officials and attributed to Newman's intercession. Newman (London 1801-Edgbaston 1890) is the best-known English churchman of the 19th century. An Anglican priest and thinker who caused immense controversy in Victorian England by converting to Catholicism, he was once described by the late pope John Paul II as "that great man of God". He moved a step closer to sainthood in 2009 when Pope Benedict XVI approved the publication of the first miracle attributed to him, paving the way for his beatification the following year. An English deacon said he recovered from an incurable back ailment in 2001 thanks to Newman's intercession. The Catholic Church in England has been eagerly awaiting Newman's canonisation. President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols has welcomed the news. "Newman's exploration of faith, depth of personal courage, intellectual clarity and cultural sensitivity make him a deeply admired follower of Christ," Nichols said. "He brings together so many of the best of Catholic traditions shared well beyond the Catholic Church. His canonisation will be welcomed especially in the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion." Benedict attended Newman's beatification when he visited the United Kingdom in 2010. Newman, who died in 1890, started on the long process leading to sainthood in 1958. He achieved the first stage of being declared venerable in 1991 but then things ground to a halt. Despite his fame, and the reverence in which he was held by English-speaking Catholics, Newman's promoters were unable to find a credible case to present to the Vatican - until a deacon in Newman's long-time home of Birmingham, Jack Sullivan, came forward. According to Catholic doctrine, miracles happen when a prospective saint, who is in heaven, intercedes with God and asks for a special favour to be granted. Most miracles in sainthood causes are medically inexplicable cures. Pope Benedict was believed by some to be in favour of hastening Newman on the path to sainthood. "The cause is likely to be close to Benedict's heart because he has been a fan of Newman since his student days," said an author of a book on Newman and Benedict, Peter Jennings. Jennings cited a speech given by the then Cardinal Ratzinger in 1991. In the speech the cardinal recalled starting his seminarian studies in 1946 and discussing theology and philosophy with a close friend. "Newman was always present to us," he said. Newman, the son of a banker, was born in 1801 in London and was ordained as a Church of England priest in 1825. He rapidly became one of the country's leading intellectuals. In 1833, after a trip to Sicily in which he fell gravely ill, he returned to England and started the Oxford Movement, which aimed to breathe new life into the Church of England. His ideas caused controversy in the late 1830s and he retired from public life. In 1845 he converted to Roman Catholicism and lost many friends as a result. After his ordination in Rome, Newman founded the Birmingham Oratory, a Catholic community and school in Birmingham in the English Midlands, through which he helped the poor. He later moved to Dublin, where he founded University College. In 1879, he was made a cardinal by Pope Leo XIII, as a tribute to his work and devotion to his faith. Apart from the group of English Catholic martyrs, who were canonised in 1970, Cardinal Newman would be the first English saint from the time after the Reformation, the 16th century movement which resulted in the birth of Protestant churches. Two Englishmen, Sir Thomas More and Bishop John Fisher, were declared saints in 1935 but they both lived in the 16th century. Aside from his beatification prospects, Newman has claimed headlines after Birmingham religious authorities ordered his grave in a suburb of the city to be opened so he could be moved to the Oratory. The media reported controversy about Newman being "taken away" from his long-time friend, fellow convert Ambrose St.John, who was buried with him. But no remains were found in the decayed wooden coffin. The Catholic church reacted angrily to claims that Newman was gay.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati