Venice entry fee put off till next year

Rome, July 1 - Venice's new tourist entry fee has been put off from September 1 to January 1 next year, officials said Monday. The fee is just for day-trippers, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told an ANSA Forum recently. He said the fee would be paid "only by those coming to Venice for the day and it will be levied by carriers like trains, taxis, buses and boats". The fee will only be paid by those who are not already paying a levy to stay in Venice, he said. The access fee would be used to help keep the city clean, the mayor said. Brugnaro also said he would stand for mayor again and step up the fight against crime. The mayor also urged authorities to finish the MOSE anti-flooding system of moveable barriers as soon as possible. He called on Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli to "give answers" on the long drawn-out project.