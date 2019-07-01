Salvini sees Sarraj, who is critical of France

Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13
Rome
01 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 1 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday had "fruitful" talks in Milan with Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj, sources close to Salvini said. The two spoke about the situation in Libya and Sarraj asked for a resolute intervention by Italy to foster peace, the sources said. Also on the agenda were immigration, energy and economic issues, the sources said. Salvini guaranteed an Italian commitment, "happy about the central role of our country which confirms itself as a serious interlocutor". Sarraj, the same sources stressed, criticised the strategies of other countries starting with France.
