Soccer: Ramsey joins Juve

Turin, July 1 - Juventus have announced that Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined them after his contract with Arsenal expired. Ramsey on Monday posted his first photo in his new strip saying "official, until the end". The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract, the Turin giants said. Sources said the player will earn around seven million euros a season. "Aaron Ramsey will become only the third Welshman to pull on the Black & White shirt in the history of Juventus, following the great, John Charles and former European Golden Boot winner, Ian Rush," the Italian champions said on their website. "See you, Aaron!".