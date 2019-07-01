Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

Milan, July 1 - A 71-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his home at Legnano near Milan on Monday. His wife and son were in the house with him at the time of the murder, police said. Witnesses saw the woman in a clear state of shock and without visible wounds. The son was taken to the Legnano central police station to be questioned. The victim was attacked with a knife, police said. The victim was named as Michele Campanella. His son Marco, 30, is the prime suspect, police said.