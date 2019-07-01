Lunedì 01 Luglio 2019 | 17:34

Vatican City
Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

Pope to make Cardinal Newman a saint on Oct 13

 
Rome
Venice entry fee put off till next year

Venice entry fee put off till next year

 
Rome
'Exceptional' medieval fresco found in Rome

'Exceptional' medieval fresco found in Rome

 
Rome
Salvini sees Sarraj, who is critical of France

Salvini sees Sarraj, who is critical of France

 
Turin
Soccer: Ramsey joins Juve

Soccer: Ramsey joins Juve

 
Milan
Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

 
Brussels
Voting agst Italy would lead to tensions - Merkel

Voting agst Italy would lead to tensions - Merkel

 
Rome
F1: Ferrari respects 'wrong decision'

F1: Ferrari respects 'wrong decision'

 
Rome
Credible economic policy lacking - Confindustria

Credible economic policy lacking - Confindustria

 
Turin
Soccer: Pellegrini, Spinazzola change places

Soccer: Pellegrini, Spinazzola change places

 
Milan
Soccer: Godin joins Inter

Soccer: Godin joins Inter

 

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

Bari5 in manette
Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

 
FoggiaRoseto V. e Alberona
Foggia, due comuni come il Terzo Mondo: niente Internet e telefono da 4 giorni

Foggia, due comuni come il Terzo Mondo: niente Internet e telefono da 4 giorni

 
MateraSanità
Stigliano, ecco come saranno riorganizzati i servizi dell'ospedale

Stigliano, ecco come saranno riorganizzati i servizi dell'ospedale

 
TarantoA castellaneta
Cannabis light, nel distributore automatico quantità superiore al consentito: denuncia nel Tarantino

Canapa light, stop della Polizia a distributore nel Tarantino: «è spaccio di droga»

 
PotenzaIn 2 ristoranti
Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

 
LecceQuartiere S.Lazzaro
Xylella, oleandri infetti in centro a Lecce: via alla potatura

Xylella, oleandri infetti in centro a Lecce: via alla potatura

 
BatLa regata
Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

 

Milan

Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

Son questioned

Man, 71, found dead in home near Milan

Milan, July 1 - A 71-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his home at Legnano near Milan on Monday. His wife and son were in the house with him at the time of the murder, police said. Witnesses saw the woman in a clear state of shock and without visible wounds. The son was taken to the Legnano central police station to be questioned. The victim was attacked with a knife, police said. The victim was named as Michele Campanella. His son Marco, 30, is the prime suspect, police said.

