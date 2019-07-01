F1: Ferrari respects 'wrong decision'

Rome, July 1 - Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto said the Formula One glamour team "respected" FIA's decision to confirm Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's win over Charles Leclerc even though it was "wrong". Many Ferrari fans have contrasted the decision not to penalise Verstappen for forcing Leclerc off the track while overtaking with the five-second penalty for a similar move that deprived Sebastian Vettel of a win against Lewis Hamilton in the previous race. They have accused the FIA of having a double standard.