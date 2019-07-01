Credible economic policy lacking - Confindustria

Rome, July 1 - A "credible" economic policy is lacking on the part of the Italian government, industrial employers' group Confindustria's study centre said Monday. It said sovereign rates "are high only in Italy" while "in the other eurozone countries yields are falling much more and are at historic lows". It said "this deviation of Italy from the rates trend reflects the lack of planning of a credible economic policy, able to give confidence to investors, workers and businesses. It said "the competitiveness of Italian firms is suffering because of it". The study centre also said that the Italian economy was "weak and is not taking off". It said economic conditions had remained weak in the second quarter and there was a "negative trend for industrial production, expected to be down 0.7%, despite a modest recovery in May and June".