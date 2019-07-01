Lunedì 01 Luglio 2019 | 14:29

Milan
Soccer: Godin joins Inter

Vienna
EU appointments deal soon says Mattarella

Brussels
Trust in averting procedure says Conte

Vatican City
Pope Mass for migrants, rescuers July 7

Berlin
German FM asks Italy to release Sea Watch skipper

Berlin
Germany says can't intervene on Sea Watch

Berlin
Sea Watch captain father hopes Germany intervention

Palermo
Nicastri helping with Arata probe

Olbia
Couple arrested for holding son, 12, captive

Rome
Unemployment 9.9% in May, post-2012 low

Lecco

Coppa Italia, in campo già dal 4 agostoil campionato invece parte il 25 agosto

BariI fatti
Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

PotenzaIn 2 ristoranti
Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

FoggiaIl messaggio
Vieste, Levante al Battiti Live: «Non abbassate la guardia»

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

TarantoI fatti nel 2017
Daino ucciso a Manduria: in 6 rischiano rinvio a giudizio

LecceQuartiere S.Lazzaro
Xylella, oleandri infetti in centro a Lecce: via alla potatura

MateraDai carabinieri
Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

BatLa regata
Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

Arcelor Mittal, scoppia il caso dei microchip nelle tute degli operai

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manger pugliese

Genzano, schiacciato da mietitrebbia: muore 66enne di Altamura

Bari, terremoto alla Bosch; a rischio 620 lavoratori

Mare agitato in Puglia, a Brindisi muore turista tedesco: 3 salvataggi nel Barese

Brussels

Trust in averting procedure says Conte

Positive numbers, haven't changed says after Oettinger statement

Trust in averting procedure says Conte

Brussels, June 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday "I still trust we will be able to avert" an EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule". He added: "of course, the numbers are still the same: positive, they haven't changed". Asked about European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger's assertion that an infringement procedure was possible this week, Conte said "don't make me comment on individual statements by individual commissioners: the course now is very clear, were speak with acts, today we will deliberate the (budget) adjustment and the accounting." He said "we will send those acts" to the European Commission. Conte reiterated: "we are still confident we will avert" the infringement procedure".

