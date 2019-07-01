Trust in averting procedure says Conte

Brussels, June 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday "I still trust we will be able to avert" an EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule". He added: "of course, the numbers are still the same: positive, they haven't changed". Asked about European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger's assertion that an infringement procedure was possible this week, Conte said "don't make me comment on individual statements by individual commissioners: the course now is very clear, were speak with acts, today we will deliberate the (budget) adjustment and the accounting." He said "we will send those acts" to the European Commission. Conte reiterated: "we are still confident we will avert" the infringement procedure".