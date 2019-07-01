Pope Mass for migrants, rescuers July 7

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vatican City
01 Luglio 2019
Vatican City, July 1 - Pope Francis will say a Mass in St Peter's July 7 marking the sixth anniversary of his historic visit to Lampedusa, the Vatican press office said Monday. The Mass for Migrants will begin at 11:00, said press office chief Alessandro Gisotti. "About 250 people will take part including migrants, refugees and people working to save their lives", he said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su