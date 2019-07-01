EU appointments deal soon says Mattarella

Vienna, July 1 - A deal on the top appointments in the EU is needed soon, President Sergio Mattarella said Monday. "We spoke of the top EU jobs, expressing the hope that an agreement can swiftly be found in order to kick off the life of the institutions also because the EU has in front of itself some great challenges to govern: from the climate to migrants, from the economy to security," he said on a state visit to Austria. "We hope that everything will be concluded tomorrow and this will enable the EU to start swiftly to tackle those problems that only together, as a Union, can be be addressed with success".