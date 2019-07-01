Lunedì 01 Luglio 2019 | 12:57

Berlin
Germany says can't intervene on Sea Watch

Berlin
Sea Watch captain father hopes Germany intervention

Palermo
Nicastri helping with Arata probe

Olbia
Couple arrested for holding son, 12, captive

Rome
Unemployment 9.9% in May, post-2012 low

Lecco

ASPI concession revocation will be 'total' - Toninelli

 
Rome
Unemployment 9.9% in May, post-2012 low

Rome

Crotone
2 arrested, 1 missing in 2 farmers' murder

Trento
9 arrested for doping in northern Italy

Milan
Fininvest 2018 profit 204 mn, debt falls

Coppa Italia, in campo già dal 4 agostoil campionato invece parte il 25 agosto

BariLe elezioni al Politecnico
Poliba, candidati si ritirano, è corsa a 2: prossimo rettore Cupertino o Fratino

PotenzaIn 2 ristoranti
Maratea, carabinieri sequestrano 80kg di cibo non tracciato

FoggiaIl messaggio
Vieste, Levante al Battiti Live: «Non abbassate la guardia»

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Pietro Vern., iguana a spasso per la città, denunciato proprietario

TarantoI fatti nel 2017
Daino ucciso a Manduria: in 6 rischiano rinvio a giudizio

LecceQuartiere S.Lazzaro
Xylella, oleandri infetti in centro a Lecce: via alla potatura

MateraDai carabinieri
Policoro, ubriaco investe gruppo di giovani e scappa: arrestato

BatLa regata
Trani-Dubrovnik, saranno 24 barche: i croati fermano le iscrizioni

Arcelor Mittal, scoppia il caso dei microchip nelle tute degli operai

Genzano, schiacciato da mietitrebbia: muore 66enne di Altamura

Paparesta papà per la quarta volta ed Ettore Bassi si sposa con una manger pugliese

Bari, terremoto alla Bosch; a rischio 620 lavoratori

Mare agitato in Puglia, a Brindisi muore turista tedesco: 3 salvataggi nel Barese

Palermo

Nicastri helping with Arata probe

Sicilian windfarm king said to be Messina Denaro bankroller

Nicastri helping with Arata probe

Palermo, July 1 - Sicilian windfarm king Vito Nicastri, one of the suspected bankrollers of fugitive Cosa Nostra kingpin Matteo Messina Denaro, is working with prosecutors in a probe into alleged bribes involving ex League party consultant Paolo Arata, judicial sources said Monday. Last month Italian police arrested Arata, former League party energy consultant and former Forza Italia (FI) MP, and his son Francesco, on suspicion of corruption. The pair are accused of corruption, money laundering and falsely claiming assets. Arata and son are suspected of being silent partners of Trapani wind farm entrepreneur Nicastri, who prosecutors say is one of the bankrollers of Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Messina Denaro. The Aratas have been probed for months for a raft of kickbacks at the Sicilian regional government which also involves Nicastri, who was remanded in custody in another probe in April after allegedly continuing to commit crimes under house arrest. Nicastri was served a fresh arrest warrant in the new probe along with his son Manlio, who are facing the same charges as the Aratas. Former regional energy official Alberto Tinnirello was placed under house arrest on suspicion of corruption. A branch of the probe earlier this year involved former League party transport undersecretary Armando Siri, who was accused of taking a 30,000 euro bribe from Arata to favour the windfarm sector by filing an amendment that was never approved. Arata had invested heavily in that sector. Siri, while denying wrongdoing, was eventually forced out by the League's ruling partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S). After Arata's arrest, M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista said "the M5S should denounce sleaze and graft and the government should go on to respect its contract". M5S Regional Affairs Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni said Arata's arrest "shows we were right to push for Siri's resignation". Premier Giuseppe Conte decided to sack Siri on May 8. The case caused considerable tension within Conte's coalition government. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini strenuously defended Siri, a member of his League party who denied any wrongdoing. But the anti-graft M5S of fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio had been pressing hard for Siri to go. The undersecretary is under investigation over an alleged bribe to favour Nicastri He was also under pressure because of a plea bargain for fraudulent bankruptcy and a probe has been opened into his purchase of a property near Milan too.

