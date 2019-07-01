Couple arrested for holding son, 12, captive

Olbia, July 1 - A Sardinian couple were arrested at the weekend for allegedly holding their 12-year-old son captive, police said. Sardinian media said the boy was held in a "house of horrors". The husband and wife reside in a tourist resort at Arzachena on the Costa Smeralda riviera. They are accused of domestic maltreatment and having subjected the boy to cruel and unusual punishment, police said. The arrests were made Saturday night and the confirmation of the warrants is expected to be made today, police said. The biy has been taken to a protected youth shelter.