Unemployment 9.9% in May, post-2012 low

Rome, July 1 - Italian unemployment fell to 9.9% in May, 0.2 percentage points lower than April and the lowest since February 2012, ISTAT said Monday. It is the first time in more than seven years that the unemployment rate has fallen to below double figures. Youth unemployment fell 0.7 percentage points to 30.5%. The employment rate rose to 59.0%, its highest since records began in 1977. The number of those in employment reached 23.387 million units. In May, after the "substantial stability" in April, the number of employed persons rose by 67,000 units, or 0.3%. The rise was concentrated among men, up 66,999, and the over-50s, up 88,000. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed the figures saying "unemployment below 10% for the first time in years, Italian workers growing and at a record high since 1977. Onward like this, cutting taxes for businessmen, workers and families is a moral duty.