Lunedì 01 Luglio 2019

Rome

Unemployment 9.9% in May, post-2012 low

Youth unemployment down to 30.5%, record high for employment,59%

Rome, July 1 - Italian unemployment fell to 9.9% in May, 0.2 percentage points lower than April and the lowest since February 2012, ISTAT said Monday. It is the first time in more than seven years that the unemployment rate has fallen to below double figures. Youth unemployment fell 0.7 percentage points to 30.5%. The employment rate rose to 59.0%, its highest since records began in 1977. The number of those in employment reached 23.387 million units. In May, after the "substantial stability" in April, the number of employed persons rose by 67,000 units, or 0.3%. The rise was concentrated among men, up 66,999, and the over-50s, up 88,000.

