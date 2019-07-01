2 arrested, 1 missing in 2 farmers' murder

Crotone, July 1 - Two people were arrested Monday and a third is missing and sought by police in the Easter Sunday murder of two farmers in Calabria, ANSA learned. Farners Rosario and Salvatore Manfreda, a father and son aged 68 and 35, went missing on Easter Sunday after a row over the boundaries of their land, ANSA sources said. The Quotidiano del Sud newspaper reported that two other farmers, Salvatore Emanuel Buonvicino, 20, and Pietro Lavigna 50, were arrested on suspicon of murdering their alleged rivals. The missing man is the father of Salvatore Emanuel, Pasquale Buonvicino, 52, who was abroad when the other two were arrested, judicial sources said. The bodies of the two murdered men have not been found.