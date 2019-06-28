9 arrested for doping in northern Italy

Trento, June 28 - Italian police on Friday arrested nine people in connection with a doping probe involving amateur athletes and body builders in northern Italy. The arrests were made in the provinces of Trento, Bolzano, Brescia, Bergamo, Cremona, Modena and Viterbo, police said. NAS health and hygiene police from Trento seized one million euros' worth of banned drugs. The walk-in wards of two retirement homes near Trento were where the arrested people got their drugs, police said. In Italian amateur sport, a report said Friday, more than 2% of competitors have tested positive for banned substances.