Holy See urges priests in China to follow conscience

Vatican City, June 28 - In pastoral guidelines published on Friday, the Holy See assured Chinese clergy that the Vatican "continues to dialogue with the Chinese authorities" to find "a formula that, while allowing for registration, would respect not only Chinese laws but also Catholic doctrine". In the meantime, however, it called on Catholics to follow their conscience as regards civil registration. The guidelines state that "if a bishop or a priest decides to register civilly, but the text of the declaration required for the registration does not appear respectful of the Catholic faith, he will specify in writing, upon signing, that he acts without failing in his duty to remain faithful to the principles of Catholic doctrine".