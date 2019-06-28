Venerdì 28 Giugno 2019 | 17:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

 
Pisa
Boy, 12, in hospital after kicking amid bullying probe

Boy, 12, in hospital after kicking amid bullying probe

 
Vatican City
Holy See urges priests in China to follow conscience

Holy See urges priests in China to follow conscience

 
Rome
Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

 
Genoa
Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

 
Trento
9 arrested for doping in northern Italy

9 arrested for doping in northern Italy

 
Milan
Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

 
Milan
2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

 
Rome
Govt can't forget Genoa disaster, Conte says on Atlantia row

Govt can't forget Genoa disaster, Conte says on Atlantia row

 
Milan
2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

 
Rome
Garbage bins set on fire in Rome

Garbage bins set on fire in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

LA NUOVA STAGIONE
Coppa Italia, in campo già dal 4 agostoil campionato invece parte il 25 agosto

Coppa Italia, in campo già dal 4 agosto: il campionato parte il 25

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceCorpo mai trovato
Salentina sparì nel 2006 a Perugia: appello conferma assoluzione amico accusato di omicidio

Salentina sparì nel 2006 a Perugia: appello conferma assoluzione amico accusato di omicidio

 
BariLe disposizioni
Bari, si gira il film con Sophia Loren: limitazioni al traffico fino ad agosto

Bari, si gira il film con Sophia Loren: limitazioni al traffico fino ad agosto

 
TarantoIn via Duomo
Taranto, spari in pieno giorno nella città vecchia: due feriti

Taranto, sparatoria in pieno giorno
nella città vecchia: due feriti

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Lucera, nascondeva hashish nella chitarra: carabinieri lo scoprono

Lucera, nascondeva hashish nella chitarra: carabinieri lo scoprono

 
PotenzaA S.Costantino di Rivello
Adescava minori online: Cassazione conferma condanna per pedofilia a ex parroco

Adescava minori online: Cassazione conferma condanna per pedofilia a ex parroco

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, rapinò sala da barba per un bottino di 7 euro: denunciato

San Donaci, rapinò sala da barba per un bottino di 7 euro: denunciato

 
MateraAmbiente
Metaponto, sequestrate 96 tonnellate di fanghi di depurazione

Metaponto, sequestrate 96 tonnellate di fanghi di depurazione

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, a 2 anni rischia di soffocare: salvato dal vicino di casa

Barletta, a 2 anni rischia di soffocare: salvato dal vicino di casa

 

i più letti

Bari, 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è in coma

Bari, una 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è grave

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Bari, chiedevano soldi per evitare multe: arrestati 2 poliziotti e 2 imprenditori

Bari, chiedevano soldi per evitare multe: arrestati 2 poliziotti e 2 imprenditori

Da «Gomorra» al San Paolo: Salvatore Esposito gira film a Bari

Da «Gomorra» al San Paolo: Salvatore Esposito gira film a Bari

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Rome

Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

Inclusive dialogue needed says FM after meeting Salamé

Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

Rome, June 28 - Eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar remains an "essential interlocutor" on the Libyan scene, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi told a press conference with UN envoy Ghassan Salamé Friday. "Haftar remains one of the protagonists of the Libyan scene, an essential interlocutor," he said. "As Italian government we are convinced of the need for an inclusive dialogue with all the protagonists", said Moavero. Presenting a peace plan earlier this week Fayez Al Serraj, prime minister of the UN-backed government in Tripoli, had ruled out dialogue with Haftar, responsible for an offensive on the capital. Moavero met Salamé after a meeting of the 3+3 forum (Italy, France, Britain, the United States, Egypt and United Arab Emirates), which Moavero said was "very useful in which it was confirmed that the objective is to silence the guns and restore reason to an extremely difficult situation." Moavero said "rediscovering the path of dialogue is the only way that can enable us to look ahead". He said "Italy supports the intiative of Premier Sarraj for a peace conference, in so far as we support all initiatives useful for restoring dialogue".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati