Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

Genoa, June 28 - The final remaining sections of Genoa's Morandi bridge, which collapsed last year killing 43 people, were demolished on Friday with a controlled implosion. A crowd that included Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti and Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio applauded as the columns and spans of sections 10 and 11 came down with a huge thud, lifting a cloud of dust. The demolition means that work on building the new viaduct designed by Italian starchitect Renzo Piano that will replace the Morandi bridge can begin in earnest. Some 3,500 local residents had to be evacuated from their homes for the operation and 400 police officers made sure the area was secure. "Everything went according to plan," said Bucci, who is also the commissioner for the construction the new viaduct. "There was a delay because of a report that a person was in an apartment. "At 9:37 the bridge came down. I thank everyone who worked on this". Salvini said the operation marked the start of the reconstruction. Explosives expert Danilo Coppe told a press conference that he had been charged with blowing up the bridge in 2003 but the operation had turned out to be "too costly and complex" to be carried out.