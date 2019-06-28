Venerdì 28 Giugno 2019 | 17:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

 
Pisa
Boy, 12, in hospital after kicking amid bullying probe

Boy, 12, in hospital after kicking amid bullying probe

 
Vatican City
Holy See urges priests in China to follow conscience

Holy See urges priests in China to follow conscience

 
Rome
Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

 
Genoa
Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

 
Trento
9 arrested for doping in northern Italy

9 arrested for doping in northern Italy

 
Milan
Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

 
Milan
2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

 
Rome
Govt can't forget Genoa disaster, Conte says on Atlantia row

Govt can't forget Genoa disaster, Conte says on Atlantia row

 
Milan
2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

 
Rome
Garbage bins set on fire in Rome

Garbage bins set on fire in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

LA NUOVA STAGIONE
Coppa Italia, in campo già dal 4 agostoil campionato invece parte il 25 agosto

Coppa Italia, in campo già dal 4 agosto: il campionato parte il 25

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceCorpo mai trovato
Salentina sparì nel 2006 a Perugia: appello conferma assoluzione amico accusato di omicidio

Salentina sparì nel 2006 a Perugia: appello conferma assoluzione amico accusato di omicidio

 
BariLe disposizioni
Bari, si gira il film con Sophia Loren: limitazioni al traffico fino ad agosto

Bari, si gira il film con Sophia Loren: limitazioni al traffico fino ad agosto

 
TarantoIn via Duomo
Taranto, spari in pieno giorno nella città vecchia: due feriti

Taranto, sparatoria in pieno giorno
nella città vecchia: due feriti

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Lucera, nascondeva hashish nella chitarra: carabinieri lo scoprono

Lucera, nascondeva hashish nella chitarra: carabinieri lo scoprono

 
PotenzaA S.Costantino di Rivello
Adescava minori online: Cassazione conferma condanna per pedofilia a ex parroco

Adescava minori online: Cassazione conferma condanna per pedofilia a ex parroco

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, rapinò sala da barba per un bottino di 7 euro: denunciato

San Donaci, rapinò sala da barba per un bottino di 7 euro: denunciato

 
MateraAmbiente
Metaponto, sequestrate 96 tonnellate di fanghi di depurazione

Metaponto, sequestrate 96 tonnellate di fanghi di depurazione

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, a 2 anni rischia di soffocare: salvato dal vicino di casa

Barletta, a 2 anni rischia di soffocare: salvato dal vicino di casa

 

i più letti

Bari, 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è in coma

Bari, una 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è grave

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Bari, chiedevano soldi per evitare multe: arrestati 2 poliziotti e 2 imprenditori

Bari, chiedevano soldi per evitare multe: arrestati 2 poliziotti e 2 imprenditori

Da «Gomorra» al San Paolo: Salvatore Esposito gira film a Bari

Da «Gomorra» al San Paolo: Salvatore Esposito gira film a Bari

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Genoa

Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

Viaduct collapsed last year, killing 43 people

Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

Genoa, June 28 - The final remaining sections of Genoa's Morandi bridge, which collapsed last year killing 43 people, were demolished on Friday with a controlled implosion. A crowd that included Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti and Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio applauded as the columns and spans of sections 10 and 11 came down with a huge thud, lifting a cloud of dust. The demolition means that work on building the new viaduct designed by Italian starchitect Renzo Piano that will replace the Morandi bridge can begin in earnest. Some 3,500 local residents had to be evacuated from their homes for the operation and 400 police officers made sure the area was secure. "Everything went according to plan," said Bucci, who is also the commissioner for the construction the new viaduct. "There was a delay because of a report that a person was in an apartment. "At 9:37 the bridge came down. I thank everyone who worked on this". Salvini said the operation marked the start of the reconstruction. Explosives expert Danilo Coppe told a press conference that he had been charged with blowing up the bridge in 2003 but the operation had turned out to be "too costly and complex" to be carried out.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati