Libya: Haftar still essential interlocutor - Moavero

Rome, June 28 - Eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar remains an "essential interlocutor" on the Libyan scene, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi told a press conference with UN envoy Ghassan Salamé Friday. "Haftar remains one of the protagonists of the Libyan scene, an essential interlocutor," he said. "As Italian government we are convinced of the need for an inclusive dialogue with all the protagonists", said Moavero. Presenting a peace plan earlier this week Fayez Al Serraj, prime minister of the UN-backed government in Tripoli, had ruled out dialogue with Haftar, responsible for an offensive on the capital.