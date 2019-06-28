Venerdì 28 Giugno 2019 | 16:22

Milan

Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

CAS ratifies deal between club, UEFA over financial fair play

Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

Milan, June 28 - AC Milan have been excluded from next season's Europa League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Friday that it has ratified an agreement between the club and UEFA over breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. "AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods," CAS said. Milan qualified for the Europa League by finishing fifth in Serie A last season. As a result of Milan's exclusion, AS Roma, who finished sixth, will go directly into the group stage of the Europa League without having to go through the preliminary rounds. Torino, who finished seventh, will take the place Roma had in the preliminary rounds of Europe's secondary club competition. Milan issued a statement saying: "Whilst saddened by the fact that our fans will not be able to see their team compete in European competition next season, the Club recognises and respects FFP. "The Club acknowledges it has no other choice but to accept the sanctions, as it seeks to forge a pathway back to full compliance. "AC Milan remains committed to restoring the Club to its rightful place at the top of European football. "Today's ruling will act as a stimulus to maximize the efforts to become fully compliant with FFP, while at the same time consolidating the competitiveness of the Club, and returning AC Milan to sustainability and a more positive future."

