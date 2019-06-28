2 disabled fall into canal, 1 dead, 1 serious

Milan, June 28 - One disabled young man died after falling into the Naviglio Pavese canal outside Milan Friday along with another young disabled man. The survivor, aged 31, was coptered to hospital in serious condition. The other, also 31, drowned because he was strapped into his wheelchair, police said. The injured man managed to release the belt and get out of the wheelchair after spending some seconds under water. The men were riding three-wheeled wheelchairs, and were accompanied by two carers, police said. They were on a trip from the disabled walk-in centre at Macherio near Milan. The accident happened at Cassinetta di Lugagnano. Police are trying to reconstruct what happened.