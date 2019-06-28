9 arrested for doping in northern Italy
28 Giugno 2019
Trento, June 28 - Italian police on Friday arrested nine people in connection with a doping probe involving athletes and body builders in northern Italy. The arrests were made in the provinces of Trento, Bolzano, Brescia, Bergamo, Cremona, Modena and Viterbo, police said. NAS health and hygiene police from Trento seized one million euros' worth of banned drugs.
