Garbage bins set on fire in Rome

Rome, June 28 - Two garbage bins were set on fire in the early hours of Friday in Rome, where trash collection has been slow over the past few days and bins are full of waste. The fires were reported in the Portuense area. More bins were set on fire in several areas of the capital in the past few days. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday said Rome is "under attack", quoting a report by national anti-Mafia prosecutors issued in 2016 which spoke about waste management in Rome based on "joint legal and illegal activities". Speaking about the arson attacks on trash bins as well as vehicles and properties of public trash collector AMA, Raggi wrote on Facebook: "Rome is #underattack and we are not the only ones to say it - the data, news and police forces' reports speak for themselves".