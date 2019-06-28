Man stabs mother to death and calls police

Rome, June 28 - A 30-year-old man with psychiatric issues stabbed his 55-year-old mother to death after a row in Civitavecchia north of Rome Thursday night and called the police, local sources said. The man changed out of his bloody clothes and went out into the garden to await the arrival of the police, smoking a cigarette, they said. The woman died of "numerous" stab wounds, police said. An autopsy has been ordered. Civitavecchia lies around 70 km northwest of Rome, on the Tyrrhenian coast.